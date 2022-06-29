Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Partners Group Global Income Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.0068.

Featured Stories

