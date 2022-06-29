Peak Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $2,259,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,966 shares of company stock worth $6,038,200 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

AMD stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.69. 1,408,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,179,813. The stock has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.