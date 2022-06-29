Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.80

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.95.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PLL. Cowen began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)
Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Piedmont Lithium (PLL)
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.