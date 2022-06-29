Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.80

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLL. Cowen began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72.

In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,837 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $183,677.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,961.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,944 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $197,476.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.