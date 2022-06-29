PIN (PIN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,706.00

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 29th. One PIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIN has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00177821 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.92 or 0.01050198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00081742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014965 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

