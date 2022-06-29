Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.19

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.19 and last traded at C$3.19, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 26.22, a current ratio of 26.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$29.94 million and a P/E ratio of -8.64.

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($2.32) million for the quarter.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early to later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector except materials, real estate & energy.

