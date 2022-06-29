Pinkcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 34.5% against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $376,982.18 and approximately $2.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00221192 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000153 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001157 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.21 or 0.00414159 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 461,751,862 coins and its circulating supply is 436,491,426 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

