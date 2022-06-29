Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

PYTCF remained flat at $$6.70 on Wednesday. Playtech has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 680 ($8.34) to GBX 693 ($8.50) in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

