Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Poshmark stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,402. The firm has a market cap of $837.47 million, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 0.20. Poshmark has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $48.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.66 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $21,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,971,646 shares in the company, valued at $42,298,029.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 40,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $468,895.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,251.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,206,065 shares of company stock worth $23,703,547 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the fourth quarter valued at $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the fourth quarter valued at $56,311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Poshmark by 565.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,679,594 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $21,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,280 shares during the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,549,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Poshmark by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,206,200 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after buying an additional 617,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

