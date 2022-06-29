Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) PT Raised to $40.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.03% from the company’s previous close.
PRVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.
PRVA traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,254. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 120,807 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 327,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 102.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 302,009 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Privia Health Group (Get Rating)
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
