Profit Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Callaway Golf comprises about 2.8% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Callaway Golf worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Callaway Golf by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $207,933.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. 14,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,093. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

