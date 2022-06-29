Profit Investment Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,043 shares during the quarter. Rollins makes up approximately 2.2% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Rollins by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 69,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Rollins by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,536,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,627,000 after buying an additional 41,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 153,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 39,826 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,402. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

