Profit Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 51,606 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invitae worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invitae by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Shares of Invitae stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 120,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,596,814. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.92. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $28,026.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 204,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,735.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 518,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $303,038. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

