Profit Investment Management LLC Purchases 231 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCA. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $107,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.95. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.13 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

