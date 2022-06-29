Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $80,834.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,159 shares of company stock worth $1,111,694. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Progress Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 4.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 25.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

