Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,111,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO opened at $210.20 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.