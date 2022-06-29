Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,572 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.0% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 169,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $97,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 54.1% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $5,558,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 903 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $468.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $393.88 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $487.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.74.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

