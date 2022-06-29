Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $190.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

