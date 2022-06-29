Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 123 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $159.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

