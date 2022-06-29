PSI Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,907,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,643 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,842,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,211,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,594,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 473.6% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 151,952 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

