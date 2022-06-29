PSI Advisors LLC Buys 1,296 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,239,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,541,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after purchasing an additional 391,812 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,429,000 after purchasing an additional 279,593 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,406,000.

FTSM opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.61. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st.

