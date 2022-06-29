PSI Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 429.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 108,511 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $693,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.