PSI Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,894 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.
CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.
Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $171.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.47, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.09 and its 200 day moving average is $202.46. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.
