PSI Advisors LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 370.2% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 21,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.49.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $314.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average is $107.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $229.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.