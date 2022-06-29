PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PPERY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 52,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,156. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66.

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.