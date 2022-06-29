Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) vs. Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Head-To-Head Survey

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 210.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and Oxford Square Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Square Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and Oxford Square Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital $37.17 million 4.74 $39.58 million $0.20 17.70

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital 25.47% 6.41% 3.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital Government/Credit Bond Index. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust was formed on April 29, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.