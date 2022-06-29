Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.28

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.28 and traded as low as C$28.00. Quebecor shares last traded at C$28.02, with a volume of 604,144 shares trading hands.

QBR.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities set a C$36.00 target price on Quebecor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares upgraded Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.44.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.17.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

