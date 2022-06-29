Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.28

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2022

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.BGet Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.28 and traded as low as C$28.00. Quebecor shares last traded at C$28.02, with a volume of 604,144 shares trading hands.

QBR.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities set a C$36.00 target price on Quebecor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares upgraded Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.44.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.17.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.