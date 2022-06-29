QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.55 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.52 ($0.13). 91,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 183,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).
The stock has a market capitalization of £13.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.45.
QUIZ Company Profile (LON:QUIZ)
