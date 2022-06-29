Rari Governance Token Market Cap Hits $52.59 Million (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (RGT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.22 or 0.00021041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rari Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $52.59 million and approximately $120,249.00 worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RGT is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,485,048 coins and its circulating supply is 12,471,923 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rari Governance Token’s official website is rari.capital

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

