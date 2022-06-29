Reliant Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.82.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $213.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.86 and its 200 day moving average is $241.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.