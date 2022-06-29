Reliant Investment Management LLC Invests $251,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.87.

Shares of ETN opened at $129.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.63. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

