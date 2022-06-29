Resource Planning Group Decreases Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Resource Planning Group trimmed its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises 0.9% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,869,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,645,000 after buying an additional 36,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,030,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,578,000 after buying an additional 83,632 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 959,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 669,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,034,000 after purchasing an additional 114,759 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of PRF opened at $150.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.52 and a 200 day moving average of $165.55. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $176.73.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.