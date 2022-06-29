Richelieu Gestion PLC Acquires New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 316.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 83,619 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,846,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.81. 24,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.82.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

