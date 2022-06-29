Richelieu Gestion PLC Acquires New Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27.3% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 204,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

NEE stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.40. 154,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,599,660. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average of $79.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.