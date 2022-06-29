Richelieu Gestion PLC Buys New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,722 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,000. Target accounts for 3.2% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Target by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after buying an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,042,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after buying an additional 617,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Barclays cut their target price on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Target stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,301,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.52 and its 200 day moving average is $207.04. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

