Ruler Protocol (RULER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,531.30

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,205.90 or 0.25905189 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00178930 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00080643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00014753 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

