Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,978 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 20,887 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $23,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,975,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,777,846. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.77. 107,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,923,729. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.91 billion, a PE ratio of 166.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.46.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.