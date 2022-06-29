Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Trading 3.6% Higher

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.41 and last traded at $77.39. 23,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 870,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.10) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,568,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,929,000 after acquiring an additional 324,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,941,000 after acquiring an additional 147,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,493,000 after acquiring an additional 152,966 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.