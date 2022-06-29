Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Lowered by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,638 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $65,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

