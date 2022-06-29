Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,506 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period.

SCHZ stock opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $55.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60.

