Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Orcam Financial Group

Orcam Financial Group reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,284 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Orcam Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,573 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,890,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,560,000 after acquiring an additional 338,487 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,348 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,706,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,999 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,693,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,068,000 after purchasing an additional 165,554 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.63. 14,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,242. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.60. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.