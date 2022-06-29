Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Increased by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,567. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.06.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.