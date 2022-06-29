Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,242 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,174,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73,059 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $408,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,418. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

