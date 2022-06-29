Shiba Inu Reaches 1-Day Volume of $540.15 Million (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Shiba Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shiba Inu has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Shiba Inu has a total market capitalization of $5.45 billion and $540.15 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,221.22 or 0.25965008 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00186872 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00088228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014825 BTC.

Shiba Inu Coin Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

