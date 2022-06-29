Short Interest in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Increases By 550.0%

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ALCC stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 738.3% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,257,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,273,000 after buying an additional 1,107,462 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,847,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,308,000 after buying an additional 1,097,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

