Short Interest in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Declines By 95.8%

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HTCMY traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $65.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Hitachi Construction Machinery alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.