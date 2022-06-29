Short Interest in Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Decreases By 84.0%

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Koç Holding A.S. from 33.80 to 56.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Koç Holding A.S. stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. Koç Holding A.S. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

