Short Interest in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Rises By 591.7%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 591.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 354.7% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,292 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth $599,000.

PGZ opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

