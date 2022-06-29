Short Interest in Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Expands By 500.0%

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SEHCF opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. Sweet Earth has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
Sweet Earth Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sweet Earth (SEHCF)
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
Receive News & Ratings for Sweet Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweet Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.