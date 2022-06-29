Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 173 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $704,881,000 after acquiring an additional 476,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.08.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,033,430. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.23 and a 200-day moving average of $351.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

