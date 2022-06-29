Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $138.33. 6,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,516. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.27.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

